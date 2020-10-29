Nearly All States See Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says the nation is at another critical point.

The U.S. is reporting its worst week since the start of the pandemic, adding half a million new COVID-19 cases to the overall total.

Cities are taking action to slow down the spread. El Paso, Texas imposed a 10 p.m. curfew and Chicago banned indoor dining.

In Virginia, hospitals are at capacity.

Virginia GOV. Ralph Northam said, “The spread in southwest is driven in part by small family gatherings. I strongly urge everyone in the southwest to look at these numbers and step up precautions.”

Once a vaccine is approved, the government plans to pay for the vaccine for all Americans, and insurers—including Medicare, Medicaid, and private plans—must cover the cost of administering it.

Coronavirus cases are also surging in Europe.

Germany and France are taking strict measures to stop the spread. Both countries are going into a four week lockdown.

France’s lockdown starts Friday and Germany’s lockdown starts Monday.

Nonessential businesses will be closed but schools and factories will remain open.