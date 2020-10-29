National Nonprofit ‘4 Love of Cups’ Provides Educational Resources & Breast Cancer Awareness

When it comes to health complications like breast cancer, being able to turn to resources and those who’ve experienced similar situations can help you navigate your care. That’s why a national organization called ‘4 the Love of Cups’ based in Walnut Creek, California was created to educate women and men on breast cancer, specifically early detection and dense breast tissue.

Founder, Lisa Norman is not only a breast cancer survivor but her mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor. It’s a topic that hits close to home and one that has her wanting to help other people facing the disease, specifically those with dense breast tissue. In fact, right on their website, the organization states, “50% of women over 40 have dense breast tissue.”

“When I got diagnosed, and what I learned about my own treatment options and even my own screening process about dense breast tissue, which I was diagnosed with, I was shocked. I was like, drawn to the floor shocked at what I learned and was really surprised,” says Norman.

The organization provides educational resources for women and men to ask their doctors and points to consider when navigating breast health.

“You know that there’s great disparities in breast cancer outcomes, and we’d like to bridge the gap of many of those disparities and they start before your mammogram appointment. So what we have on our website is four critical questions to ask at your mammogram appointment. It’s a really important guide,” says Norman.

To see more about ‘4 the Love of Cups’ and their mission, check out the Zoom interview posted above.

For a direct link to their website, click here.