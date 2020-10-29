Munson Medical Physician Talks Health Guidelines for a Safe Halloween

Of course, this Halloween will be much different than years past, and that means trying to keep everyone safe and healthy because of the ongoing pandemic. A physician with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City has some recommendations for keeping the little ones safe if they go out trick-or-treating and even those people passing out candy.

Everything from making sure the kids are masked up, to washing hands after trick-or-treating and even making sure to avoid large gatherings are key.

Dr. Bill Rawlin, the family medicine residency director with Munson, says it all comes down to common sense and keeping the basic safety guidelines in mind.

