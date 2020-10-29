MTM On The Road: Freedom Kennels and Training Get Your Dog in Tip Top Shape

Getting a puppy can be such an exciting time, however it’s important to make sure your new pup is properly trained.

There’s a lot that can go into that including potty training, interactions with other dogs and just overall adjustments to a new living space.

Freedom Kennels in Leroy can take care of all of that for you!

They have over 20 years of experience when it comes to dog training.

They cover everything from basic obedience training to problems you could see down the line.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us what Freedom Kennels are capable of.