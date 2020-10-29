MSP Need Help Finding Missing Woman in the Upper Peninsula

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a woman after finding her car in abandoned in the Upper Peninsula.

Troopers are looking for 31-year-old Channelle Leigh Dennard. They say her car was found abandoned on US-2 near Association Road in Mackinac County.

Dennard is 5’04” with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing knee-high black/brown boots with blue jeans, glasses and a denim jacket.

She was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you have any information that could help police find Dennard, call the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post at (906) 643-7582.