Mom’trepreneur Creates All-In-One Snowsuits for Small Children

Besides the cold weather and the snow, there is another thing that parents dread during the winter – getting your kids dressed in their coats, gloves, and hats before they head out the door.

It’s already quite the task especially when your child is under the age of 6. Toddlers do this amazing trick of taking off whatever you put on them in a matter of seconds after you’ve spent a half-hour getting them ready to leave. Then, there are the kids that lose their gloves… right before you head out. After feeling this frustration and wondering why no one has put a stop to this madness, entrepreneur, and mom of four, decided to do something about it.

“I just had a hard time with my kids losing their minds all the time and being late for school,” Andrea Misch explained. “So we would have to look for their snow pants and everything else, and I thought there’s got to be an easier way”. From this, Misch invented the SnowOtter one-piece snowsuit for kids. “It’s actually called a StowSuit because you can stow your hat, gloves, and snow pants inside the coat”. The best part, Misch designed it so that even a toddler could put it on themselves.

Sizes range from 2T to 6. She does plan on making the StowSuits available for older children in the future.

Through October 31, her brand SnowOtter will be having a sale on all of their StowSuits and knit hats. To check out their selection, click here.