Michigan Tightens Restrictions on Gatherings, Moves TC Region Back to Phase 4

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is tightening restrictions on indoor gatherings and moving the Traverse City region back into phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.

MDHHS issued an order limiting non-residential venues without fixed seating, like weddings, to 50 people, effective immediately. Previously the limit was a maximum of 500.

Restaurants and bars cannot have more than six people at a table. Starting Monday, dining establishments must now keep names and phone numbers of customers for contact-tracing purposes.

Traverse City is being moved back a phase, joining the rest of the state in phase 4. That means masks are now required in K-12 classrooms, and venues without fixed seating can have 20 people per 1,000 square feet instead of 25 people.

The move comes after the Whitmer administration say hospitalizations have doubled in three weeks, and the death rate is risen for five straight weeks.

For more information on the extended and revised emergency orders, click here.