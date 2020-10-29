Michigan Court Rejects Appeal Striking Gun Ban Outside Polling Places

The Michigan appeals court rejected an appeal from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling places.

The court of appeals says voter intimidation is already illegal.

This comes two days after a Court of Claims judge said Benson had exceeded her authority in banning the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place.

The judge in that case said the policy didn’t go through a formal rule-making process required under Michigan law.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi has issued the following statement in response to the Michigan Court of Appeal’s decision regarding the prohibition of open carry of firearms at the polls on Election Day:

“We intend to immediately appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court. Just today, a poll released by the Detroit News and WDIV-TV indicated that 73% of Michigan voters say openly carried guns should be banned near polling places. The merits of this issue – which impacts all Michiganders – deserves full and expedited consideration by our State’s highest court.”