Married in the Mitten: 307 Events & Tents

There are plenty of outdoor spaces to hold a wedding and ceremony in Michigan. But, wherever you choose it’s important to have spots for your guests to sit, eat, or to take cover if the elements don’t go in your favor. We chat with Kate Walski from 307 Events & Tents in Traverse City on how they bring everything to the table when it comes to your special day.

“We do tents, tables, chair linens, floral arrangements and we have specialty furniture like bars,” said Walski. “We also have tabletop decor, custom-built products as well, we do lighting. So, really anything that you might need for your wedding in terms of any kind of rental items or decor”. Like with many special event services, 307 Events & Tents work closely with the bride, groom, and wedding planner.

“When we go to design a wedding and create a setting that guests will walk into and experience, we want that setting to reflect who the couple is,” explained Stacy Horn, from Juniper + Lace Events. “It’s great to have rental companies, like 307 Events & Tents in the area that we can draw from”.

Walski admits that you can go crazy on the decor, and have so much fun with it, but if you want to do a classic look, they can assist you as well.

“It was a lot of fun we were able to get in some new products that we haven’t had before and we’re able to mix and match some unique items we’ve had,” Walski mentioned in her recap from the most recent wedding. “We had some speckled plates that were a lot of fun, black flatware, and we used some bamboo chairs. They had a lot of different textures and kind of styles, but it all came together really well in the end”.

