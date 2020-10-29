Hurricane Zeta Leaves Path of Damage in Louisiana

People living along the gulf coast are grappling with the damage left behind by Hurricane Zeta.

The storm made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane, just shy of a Category 3.

The hurricane hit the coast Wednesday evening, southwest of New Orleans, bringing 110 mph winds and heavy rain,

Roofs are gone from buildings and more than 600,000 people were left without power. So far, at least one storm-related death is being reported.

With Zeta landing so close to Election Day, Louisiana’s governor says measures are being taken to ensure voters will still be able to cast their votes in a couple of days.

“We’ve identified in advance all of the polling locations, so that power restoration can be prioritized there.”

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and there is still one more month to go.