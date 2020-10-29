Gary Peters, John James Race to the US Senate: Where They Stand on Issues

Republican John James and Democrat Gary Peters are running for a seat on the US Senate and in less than a week, voters in Michigan will decide who should have that seat.

Robert Barnes from Traverse City says, “I’m impressed with John James because he’s not a career politician. If you look at his background, which is so impressive, he went to West Point, he was a combat apache helicopter pilot, he runs a big business down in Detroit, very successfully, so he’s not in it for politics, he doesn’t need politics, he doesn’t need more money. He’s in it for us.”

Chris Cracchiolo, from Traverse City who’s voting for Gary Peters says, “Gary peters has been a standup senator and he goes to work, and he doesn’t try to get the limelight, doesn’t try to get headlines, but rather sticks up for us.”

9&10 News spoke to both candidates about where they stand on important issues that impact northern Michigan.

When it comes to COVID-19, John James says it’s important to get kids back to school safely and with the resources they need to succeed:

“A great start would be broadband, high speed internet access to the entire state so that we can all compete in the economy of the future.”

For Peters that means bringing more COVID-19 testing to schools:

“We have to make sure that we have the resources for our public schools to be able keep children safe, that means personal protection equipment that’s available; we have to do a better job about providing that in local school districts.”

Peters has a record of fighting for farmers, introducing legislation to protect the agriculture industry.

“It’s about standing up for Michigan values, making sure we’re protecting the Great Lakes, making sure we have skilled trade opportunities for folks to get good paying jobs.”

And James says that’s an issue he also feels strongly about.

“I’m so proud to have been endorsed by the Farm Bureau and AgriPac, as a family business owner, as a small business owner, there’s so many parallels and recognizing the barriers that need to be torn down, regulatory barriers,” says James.

Both have been campaigning across the state.

Peters held a rally in Traverse City, encouraging people to vote early and turn in their absentee ballots.

“I was ranked as one of the most effective United State Senators in getting things done and also ranked as one of the most bipartisan and ultimately that’s what it’s about, it’s about bringing people together, solving problems that are important for folks her in Michigan,” says Peters.

While over the weekend, James campaigned in Midland talking to voters and getting their support.

James says, “Senator Peters couldn’t even show up to 84 percent of the small business hearings where so many small business owners up in northern Michigan desperately need help. We need someone who will show up for work and take care of northern Michigan.”

For more information about both campaigns, check out their websites John James for U.S. Senate and Gary Peters for Michigan.