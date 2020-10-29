French Police Investigate Knife Attack as Suspected Terrorism

French police say a suspected terror attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and injured several others.

It happened in or near the Notre Dame Basilica early Thursday morning. Police say the attacker had a knife and one person was decapitated.

The attacker was shot by police, but is alive. He has been taken into custody, according to the mayor, who also says the attacker kept shouting “Allahu Akbar” even after being taken into custody.

The country is now under high alert as this is the third attack in the country in the last two months. French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating.