FBI: Man Charged in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Threatened Trump, Obama in Online Posts

A recent survey commissioned by downstate media shows Michigan voters are increasingly worried about militia groups in the state.

It was a militia group who investigators say plotted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer because of her orders during the coronavirus crisis.

The survey shows over 39% of Republican voters view militias as an important part of democracy, and 24% view them as a threat.

Also in the survey, 78% of Democratic voters view militias as a threat with 5.5% viewing them as an important part of democracy.

94% of democratic voters believe that guns should be banned in the state capitol building, and 53% of Republican voters agree.

We have now learned one of the suspects in the plot to kidnap the governor had other political targets in mind.

Barry Croft from Delaware is one of the six men charged in federal court with conspiracy to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

FBI search warrants in April, May and July looked at Croft’s private Facebook posts.

The affidavit says Croft’s accounts disparaged politicians like President Trump and former President Barack Obama and depicted violence.