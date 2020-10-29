Eric Trump, Jill Biden Campaign in Michigan

While we wait to get both candidates back in Michigan later this week, campaign representatives like the former vice president’s wife Dr. Jill Biden made their way to Michigan to campaign on their behalf.

Joined by many prominent democrats from the state, Jill Biden spoke at the Michigan Education Association headquarters about the importance of teachers and getting back to safe classrooms.

She also made a case for her husband’s outlook and attitude compared to President Trump.

“Just look at how he has treated your governor. It’s unbelievable. Trump wants us to believe that we are hateful and angry and divided but he’s wrong,” said Dr. Biden.

Jill Biden made a couple of stops in Michigan on Thursday while the president’s son, Eric, held two events as well as one in Lansing and another in Grandville.

Meanwhile, the president rallied voters in Florida touting himself as a Washington outsider.

“If I don’t sound like a typical Washington politician it’s because I’m not a politician. And I don’t always play by the rules of Washington and the Washington establishment. It’s because I was elected to fight for you and I have fought for you harder than any other president has ever fought,” said President Trump.

Former President Barack Obama will join Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Michigan on Saturday.