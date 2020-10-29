Dapper Dog: Mobile Groomer Serving Grand Traverse County

The Dapper Dog Mobile Grooming service in Traverse City has become a huge hit. This salon on wheels offers convenient and top-notch care for pets and their parents who may not enjoy the process of taking their pooch in for their regular trim. Mary Thompson is the owner of Dapper Dog and has been serving Grand Traverse County for 2 years.

This decked out van has water and electricity, the two things Mary needs to pamper your pooch! Thompson says, “A lot of people aren’t aware that it’s an option.” That is until 2020 happened… “When COVID happened everything shut down everyone realized how important it was to get their dog on a regular schedule,” explains Thompson.

People now realize the importance of getting their dog groomed. This luxury service is offering peace of mind to pet parents which is pretty priceless. Thompson explains this service is perfect for “dogs with high anxiety, dogs that aren’t good with going in the car— if they get car sick a lot older dogs that have a hard time in the kennel or just any dog that likes to be pampered and spoiled!”

When you look good, you feel good. This holds true for our furry friends too! “I see a huge difference when dogs come in and haven’t had a bath in a few months and after they’ve had a bath they are happier. You can tell that they’re happier,” explains Thompson.

