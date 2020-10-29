Commongrounds Cooperative Development Awarded $1.5 Million State Grant

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is throwing some extra support behind a Brownfield Redevelopment Project in Traverse City.

It’s called the Commongrounds Cooperative and it’s a development project on 8th Street and along the Boardman River.

Commongrounds is working to build a four story building with underground parking.

It will include commercial space and residential units.

The project is a coop with 500 investor owners.

The Michigan Strategic Fund says the nearly $16 million project will create 17 full time jobs.

Now, Commongrounds has received another $1.5 million grant, and received the final blessing from the state for Brownfield funding.

It’s also eligible for state redevelopment grants and funding for ongoing remediation of the site.