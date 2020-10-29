Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan Host Trunk or Treat in Traverse City

Some kids in the Grand Traverse area are getting an extra treat even before Halloween.

Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan hosted a Trunk or Treat in Traverse City on Thursday.

The crew from Two Men and a Truck made a delivery of winter coats and warm outerwear for kids and families.

Meanwhile the kids could go Trunk to Trunk in the parking lot to get their Halloween goodies from the staff at CFS

“We’ve got to save some traditions and this is a good one and the kids love it. And everybody’s masked up so we’re feeling very safe. And they’re distanced by the cars so, it’s a fun event,” said Linda Sommerville, Director of Development.

The State Theatre donated some of the candy and organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.