AG Nessel: Local Leader of White Supremacist Group Accused of Terrorizing Family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office arrested two men for terrorizing and intimidating a family in Washtenaw County.

Justen Watkins from Bad Axe and Alfred Gorman from Taylor are accused of being members of The Base, a national white supremacist group.

They are charged with using computers to commit a crime, unlawful posting of a message and gang membership – which is a 20-year felony.

According to Nessel, Watkins claims to have been appointed leader of The Base.

Prosecutors say the pair wanted to intimidate an Antifa blogger by taking photos of his home and posting them online.

Turns out the blogger never lived at the home they took photos of, and the AG’s office says the men were terrorizing a random family.

Here’s the attorney general’s office describes The Base:

“Founded in 2018, The Base is a White supremacy organization that openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S., and purports to be training for a race war to establish White ethnonationalist rule in areas of the U.S., including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The group also traffics in Nazi ideology and extreme anti-Semitism, at one point requiring its members to read neo-Nazi books that urge the collapse of Western civilization.

“The Base leaders have used online chatrooms to encourage members to meet in-person and engage in military training to prepare for the insurgency against the U.S. government.”

To read a copy of the affidavit for both suspects, click here.