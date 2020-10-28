Woman with Chronic Pain Finds Healing with Mary Free Bed’s Pain Rehabilitation Program

Angela Argue is resilient and has found her confidence once again through rehabilitation with Mary Free Bed at Munson Pain Program in Traverse City. For years she has suffered from chronic pain, stemming from a fall five years ago that left her severely debilitated. “I was wearing adult diapers, I was in a walker— arm braces. I had to have help to step into the shower. I was too young to be that old,” explains Angela Argue.

Suffering from a past of drug abuse and addiction, Angie was determined to find alternative methods of healing. Argue says, “I’ve had trauma throughout my whole life. Domestic violence and drug abuse. I didn’t have nothing to lose… I listened to them and I thought they were cooky because we’re doing this without medication.”

She had seen nearly every doctor and specialist from Traverse City down to Ann arbor with no luck but she didn’t give up hope. “The very first day I started healing. Cause the first thing they said to me was to breathe— to simply breathe. That very first day and it made a difference,” explains Argue.

The Pain Program offers a holistic approach. Connecting patients to doctors, psychologists, physical and occupational therapists who met the patient where they’re at. Mitch Stuck, an Osteopathic Physician certified in family medicine says, “that’s why we love our jobs. We get to see that change and we’re honored to be apart of that process for patients.”

It was a big commitment for Angela. She had to have the drive and desire to see results. She was coming in five days a week for three months. Here she got the tools she needed to retrain her brain and overcome the pain. Argue says, “I feel like a 55-year-old butterfly that just came out of its cocoon. That’s what I feel like and it’s fabulous! I’m here. I’m alive! I’m living my life again.”

She now has a zest for life again. Something she never thought possible.

For more information on the Mary Free Bed at Munson Pain Program, click here.