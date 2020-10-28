Whitmer, State Leaders Ensure Confidence and Safety Over Election Day

This will be the biggest election the country has seen yet, not just by magnitude and what’s at stake but certainly because of the turnout.

That, along with the pandemic, has also made this the most difficult election the country has ever seen.

Being the first major election since 2018, when absentee voter rights were expanded, there’s been a lot of questions coming into this November election. Already millions of Michiganders have voted, millions more are going to and the state is reassuring everyone it will go according to plan.

“You can be confident your voice will be heard and you know that our election results will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Michigan has about 7.7 million eligible voters and estimates say they will have more than 5.5 million vote this year. Thanks to absentee voting, more than 2 million already have.

“It makes more sense to call it the ‘last day of the election, because people have been able to vote since the end of September,” says Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

As for in-person voters, Benson directed all polling locations to be a gun-free zone. This week a judge overturned that decision but it’s currently being appealed.

“Irrespective of how the case turns out,” says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, “We will have law-enforcement in every jurisdiction of the state that is there to ensure the safety of all voters.”

The safety and confidence of the vote is one reason why it’s going to take a while, it’ll be accurate but results will be late.

“It is important that we get this right,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer, “Not that we get it fast and make mistakes, but that we get it right.”

As for Election Day itself, if voters plan on voting in-person the lines shouldn’t be too long since millions of Michiganders have already voted and will do so before Election Day but the process may be a lot slower. As the procedures used to keep people safe from COVID-19 will be in place and capacity limits will be strict.