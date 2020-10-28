Vice President Pence Holds Rally in Flint, Encourages People to Get Out and Vote

The count down to the election is just six days away.

On Wednesday, Vice President Pence held a campaign rally at the Bishop International Airport in Flint.

He spoke about a number of issues including bringing automotive jobs back to Michigan, specifically here in Flint, and encouraging people to get out and vote.

James Newman from Flushing said he’s excited, but cautiously optimistic about the election. “I wanted to come out and show my support for the vice president. I think it’s important to show we support him,”

Hundreds of people stood out in the cold Wednesday evening, eager to hear what Vice President Pence has to say about their plan for Michigan.

Delaney Hope from Flint, says, “He’s got a lot of support here in Michigan and we’re very, very supportive, nobody’s hiding it.”

Pence said it’s important to bring back automotive jobs and reduce unfair trade deals:

“Right here general motors announced 400 jobs in Oakland County, and Fiat Chrysler’s already building a $1.6 billion assembly plant that will create more than 6,000 jobs in Detroit,” says Pence. “And maybe best of all, GM announced that they’re going to invest $150 million in their assembly plant right here in Flint Michigan.

Vice President Pence also spoke about supporting law enforcement and American minorities:

“We’re going to support law enforcement, we’re going to support our minority communities and we’re going to have law and order in every city, in every state, in America for every one of us of every race, and creed and color.”

And with less than a week until election day, he encouraged people to get out and vote.

“Remember, friends don’t let friends vote alone, bring a neighbor, bring a family member, bring a friend and vote to reelect President Donald Trump to the White House,” says Pence.