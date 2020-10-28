US Averages All-Time High in New COVID-19 Cases

As the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, cases and hospitalizations are rising.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 69,000 new cases a day, which is an all-time high.

Wisconsin is one of the states reporting the highest number of new daily cases, forcing city officials in Milwaukee to put new restrictions on gatherings, bars and restaurants.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, with the University of Wisconsin Health, says “It’s never been worse for us here in Wisconsin. And every day it’s not getting better, it’s getting a little bit worse.”

In Illinois, the seven-day moving average reached 4,500, which is the highest since the pandemic began.

Now half the state is following new restrictions in attempt to lower case numbers.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says, “We have got to reverse the trend and slow the spread of this virus.”

New York City’s mayor called on the federal government to create a mandate that anyone traveling by plane must have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before flying.