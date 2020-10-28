Trump, Biden Campaigns Schedule Michigan Visits Days Before Election

It’s turning out to be a very busy week of campaigning in Michigan, proving just how important our state is in this election.

Thursday, Joe Biden’s wife Jill will campaign downstate in Lansing and Westland.

President Trump’s son Eric will also campaign in Lansing, as well as Grandville Thursday. The president’s daughter Tiffany will campaign Thursday morning in Birmingham.

Friday afternoon, the president will hold a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Waterford Township.

Saturday, Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will rally together in Michigan. The time and location of their visit have not yet been released.

