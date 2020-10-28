Shepherd Police Department Receives Autism-Friendly Bags

The Shepherd Police Department recently received sensory items from Community Mental Health in Mecosta County.

They’re meant to help officers when they head to emergencies where there’s an individual with autism.

The chief says those situations can be scary for people on the autism spectrum and officers can use these items to help put them at ease.

He says they’re grateful to have the items to keep with them in their patrol cars.

“We’ve found especially with those on the spectrum, there’s a lot of things you know authority sometimes worries them, our flashing lights sometimes worry them and so we as a community and as a county we’ve done training with those with autism, special needs mental illness so as officers we can respond better overall,” said Chief Luke Sawyer.

The items were given to the police department free of charge.