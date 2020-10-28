Philadelphia Businesses Looted, 30 Officers Injured in Protests of Officer-Involved Shooting

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate an officer involved shooting captured on cellphone video.

Officers say Walter Wallace Jr. was walking towards police with a knife Monday night.

Two officers had their guns drawn and repeatedly asked Wallace to drop the knife, but he did not, and officers fired seven shots.

Wallace died later in the hospital.

Protests sparked following the shooting. Businesses were looted and 30 officers were injured.

The Philadelphia Police commissioner and mayor know a lot of questions need to be answered and believe they will be a thorough investigation.

“That is a very active investigation in the early stages…we have to get all of the information. Consider it carefully. Find the facts, consider the law and go where ever it may lead us.”

Wallace’s family attorney says he struggled with mental health issues.