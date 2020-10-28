MTM On The Road: Northern Center Offers Wide Range of Activities

Whether you’re looking to get active, have a wedding, or get a bite to eat, you can do it all at the Northern Center in Houghton Lake.

The facility has sports leagues you can join including basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and much more.

They have 12,000 square feet of indoor space for several activities and 30,000 square feet outdoors.

If you’re hungry, you can check out the Fox Den Restaurant, which is right inside the center.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at some teams playing and what you can order at the restaurant.