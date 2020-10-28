Michigan Officials Report 3,271 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,271 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 167,545 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,257 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 164,274 confirmed cases with 7,239 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 23, 114,939 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

As the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, cases and hospitalizations are rising.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 69,000 new cases a day, which is an all-time high.

Wisconsin is one of the states reporting the highest number of new daily cases, forcing city officials in Milwaukee to put new restrictions on gatherings, bars and restaurants.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, with the University of Wisconsin Health, says “It’s never been worse for us here in Wisconsin. And every day it’s not getting better, it’s getting a little bit worse.”

In Illinois, the seven-day moving average reached 4,500, which is the highest since the pandemic began.

Now half the state is following new restrictions in attempt to lower case numbers.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says, “We have got to reverse the trend and slow the spread of this virus.”

New York City’s mayor called on the federal government to create a mandate that anyone traveling by plane must have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before flying.

CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing services.

The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid result testing at nearly a thousand locations by the end of the year.

The tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

CVS says results are available within 2 to 3 days.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.