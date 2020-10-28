Michelle Cooks: Broccoli-Parmesan Chicken Soup
Michelle Dunaway is in the Heritage House Kitchen stirring up a ‘soup’er dish that is both nutrient-packed and can be served up with extra protein or meatless. She gives us the step-by-step in Michelle Cooks.
Broccoli-Parmesan Chicken Soup from Good Housekeeping
Ingredients
- 2 lb. broccoli (about 2 heads)
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- Salt
- Pepper
- 4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
- 3 c. baby spinach
- 1/2 c. grated Parmesan
- 1 tbsp. lemon zest
- 3 tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 c. shredded rotisserie chicken
Directions
- Cut tops of broccoli into small florets and thinly slice stems.
- Heat olive oil in large pot on medium, then add garlic and onion. Cook until sizzling, about 2 minutes. Add broccoli stems, season with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, cover and cook 3 minutes.
- Add florets and 1/2 cup water, cover immediately and steam until bright green, 3 to 6 minutes. Transfer half of florets to bowl and set aside.
- Add chicken broth and baby spinach and simmer 10 minutes. Add grated Parmesan, lemon zest, and lemon juice, then puree with immersion blender or standard blender. Stir in shredded rotisserie chicken and reserved broccoli florets.