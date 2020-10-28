MI 1st Congressional District Candidates on COVID-19, Systemic Racism, Bridging Political Divide

Republican incumbent Jack Bergman and Democratic challenger Dana Ferguson are competing to represent Michigan’s first congressional district in Washington, DC.

Northern Michigan’s Election Leader sat down with both candidates to talk about their stance on some of this election’s big issues.

One of the biggest issues is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On the economic side, the federal government’s role is to focus money and resources to the areas that need them,” Bergman said. “Don’t bail out, this isn’t bail outs, this is helping the American working citizens who have challenges paying their bills.”

“Making sure that the micro pieces of these puzzles, the individuals and small business, are able to sustain themselves and not go out of business because of something not of their doing should be on the foremost of priorities,” Ferguson said.

Another big issue that came up this year is systemic racism.

“Racism will not and must not be tolerated in any form. It’s against the values that swore to uphold and protect when I was in the Marine corps,” Bergman said. “We are guaranteed the right to peacefully protest and we must honor the public servants who protect us every day.”

“Until we get passed this and address this, we can’t say we are free, we are all equal when there are too many people out there feeling like they aren’t, like their lives don’t matter as much as others,” Ferguson said. “We have to address this.”

And both candidates want to work to bridge the political divide.

During his time in congress, Bergman has worked on several bipartisan bills.

“Every day I am in meetings with Democrats and Republicans working hard, everyday all day for good policy and legislation,” Bergman said.

Ferguson says he’ll be sure to take time to listen.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree with me when I hold a position or stance on something,” Ferguson said. “I think it’s important that I’m willing to address concerns people may have.”