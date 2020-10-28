Make Your Halloween Extra Spooky and Fun with ‘Netflix Haunts Your House’

Some parents this year may have chosen to do Halloween a little differently this year, and a popular streaming service wants to help make your October 31 spooktacular.

Snapchat has partnered up with Netflix to bring you a not-so-scary interactive adventure. It’s called Netflix Haunts Your House, and it’s an easy, fun and safe way to celebrate one of our favorite holidays of the year.

Here’s how it works:

Head to the Netflix Haunts Your House website, and make sure you have the Snapchat app on your phone.

Download the kit, and print the Snapcodes. Must be printed in color to work.

Place them in the suggested rooms.

Open Snapchat on your phone and lead your kid on a haunted hunt.

When you capture the Snapcode in Snapchat on your phone fun and friendly animation will appear virtually. Characters include some of Netflix Original characters.

For more information, click here.