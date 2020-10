Lake City Man Arrested in Connection to Missaukee Co. Break-Ins

In Missaukee County, deputies are investigating several residences that have been broken into.

Deputies arrested a Lake City man at a home on West Johnson Road in Pioneer Township Tuesday.

They say they found several stolen items, two handguns, cash and meth.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the recent break-ins to contact their office or the Cadillac Area Silent Observer.