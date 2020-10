A man is charged in a deadly crash that killed a teen jogger in Grand Traverse County.

Daniel Dinsmore is charged with a moving violation causing death, which is a misdemeanor.

Back on August 16, state police say Dinsmore hit 19-year-old Nadia Ziegler while she was jogging in East Bay Township.

She later died at the hospital.

Dinsmore turned himself in earlier this month.

He could face up to a year in jail.