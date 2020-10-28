Hurricane Zeta Expected to Make Landfall in Louisiana Soon

Hurricane Zeta left behind plenty of damage on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

It hit there as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing strong winds and a storm surge.

Now Zeta is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 just before it makes landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.

People in Louisiana are preparing for Zeta, their third hurricane this year.

The mayor of New Orleans says every time a storm comes they are more prepared than the time before.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says, “We’re wanting to encourage our residents, our visitors—do not have any fatigue that now is not the time to lay back. It’s the time to continue to stand firm and be prepared to respond to whatever comes our way.”