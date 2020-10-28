Healthy Living: Fighting Fear of Recurrence

3.8 million women in the U.S. are breast cancer survivors.

They are either being monitored and treated for the disease, or have heard the words “you are cured.”

But there’s still an overwhelming fear the disease will come back.

Now, researchers are working to determine the best way to help survivors face those fears.

Courtney Doyle has more in Healthy Living.

Acceptance and commitment therapy has been around for two decades, but Shelley Johns says it has never been used to help people struggling with fear of cancer recurrence until now.

Researchers tested the interventions in a sample of 90 breast cancer survivors.

Johns says she would like to conduct a similar trial involving a much larger number of survivors.