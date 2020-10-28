Harrison City Clerk Explains Process, Deadline for Spoiling Absentee Ballot

The deadline is approaching for people who have turned in their absentee ballots, but now want to change their vote.

The deadline for spoiling your ballot if you’ve already returned it to your local clerk’s office is 10 a.m. on Monday.

The clerk for the city of Harrison says people can spoil their ballot for several reasons including wanting to switch which candidate or party they voted for.

She says if you want to do it, it’s best to not wait until the last minute, with the large number of people voting absentee.

“It’s just going to be different with everything that’s going on, just be patient, we are doing the best we can to get everyone through and everything counted on time. 520 voters absentee is a record for us, it’s almost double what we’ve usually had,” said Tracey Connelly.

You can request an absentee ballot in person up to 4 p.m. on Monday.

It must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.