Grant Me Hope: Elizabeth

In this edition of Grant Me Hope, we meet the lovable Lizzie (Elizabeth) who is looking for her forever family.

She’s a 14-year-old who likes to listen to music, studying health, and beauty. “I like doing normal girl stuff,” said Lizzie. “Talk, do hair, nails, and make-up”. One of her goals is to attend a trade school for cosmetology, but would also like to help women and teens in another way by becoming an OB-GYN. Lizzie is looking for a family who will help her obtain these goals.

“Adoption means to me, having a forever family who will care for you, and who you can trust,” Lizzie explained.

For more information about Lizzie (Elizabeth), click here.

Grant Me Hope is a partnership between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.