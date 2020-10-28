Grand Traverse County’s 104th State House Seat Up for Grabs

Residents in Grand Traverse County will have a brand new representative in Lansing starting next year. The race for the 104th State House seat pits to relative newcomers to the political scene.

9& 10’s Bill Froehlich sat down with both candidates to get their take on the issues facing the state – and their home district.

It’s campaign season – and yard sign season. Voters showing their support for Republican businessman John Roth… and Democrat, attorney Dan O’Neil. Both men say they’re lifelong residents of Grand Traverse County. Roth says he got into the race due to encouragement from others. “I had a couple township supervisors saying I should probably consider it. So once I talked to my family and they agreed I decided to jump in.” O’Neil, who also ran against incumbent Larry Inman in 2018, said it was important to run again. “What prompted me to run was the fact that it seemed like year after year, cycle after cycle, folks and candidates were talking about the same issues and nothing gets accomplished. At some point you have to say, look ‘I’m willing to give this a try.’”

O’Neil says he has several priorities, if elected. “Michigan is currently 43rd in the country in terms of academic achievement. I don’t know anybody that thinks that’s okay. We’re dumping six billion gallons of raw sewage into the Great Lakes, every year, from this state, because we haven’t invested in infrastructure and water treatment facilities. I just think we can do better than that.”

Roth says education is a priority. “I think there’s still some general need in this area, skilled trades is huge. As we continue to grow in our area, the lack of skilled trade has caused some issues with some of that growth. Education will always be a number one priority for our state. And up in our area, we don’t get the adequate funding we deserve. We don’t have equity funding here in Grand Traverse County at TCAPS, we need to continue to fight for that.” Roth says his other priorities are largely economic. “There’s no question for the entire state it’s keeping the economy going. Being safe in doing that, no one is suggesting we shouldn’t be safe. But actually keeping the economy flowing so revenues continue to come in, so we can fund the departments we need to.”

Both men agree the pandemic is at the forefront. But they disagree on the state’s approach. O’Neil says, “There are a number of things that we need to do, first of all we need to control the spread of the infection. And I think we can have reasonable requirements for doing that, including masks and capacity requirements in businesses. If we can control the spread of the infection that will help us sustain the economy, allow us to keep our businesses open, allow us to preserve our healthcare system and not overwhelm our hospitals and emergency rooms and ICUs. It will allow us to keep our schools open which I know everybody wants.”

O’Neil continued, “Unfortunately the things we need to do to control infections are going to have an economic impact on certain segments of the community. So we have to make sure we provide support for those folks as well. We’ve been fortunate I think that here the spread of the infection has been lower than in other parts of the state so we’ve been able to enjoy more economic activity. But the numbers we’re seeing now may indicate our good fortune may not be as long lasting as it’s going to be.”

As for the state’s response so far, Roth says he’s not satisfied. “The first few weeks I don’t think any of us knew what was going on, so I think we were all concerned and certainly supportive of the Governor and the administration as a whole. But after the legislature was locked out in April, people didn’t know the data, the data wasn’t shared with us, metrics weren’t being shared with us. The legislature had no part in the process whatsoever and that was wrong. The Governor needed to make sure she worked with our legislature. I think it would have given her some cover. It would have potentially made her decisions better for the rest of us. Remember this is the Governor who locked down our area, and with two days before Memorial Day said ‘okay we’re open.’”

O’Neil says the response has been sound. “There’s no playbook for this, that’s for sure. It seems to me the Governor followed the science, followed the advice of folks who have some experience dealing with these issues. If you look at the results, you have to, we were 3rd at one time in infections, now we’re 37th. I think that you can’t argue with the success that we’ve had.”

Both men agree that lawmakers will have more of a role to play in the future. O’Neil says, “The legislature is now playing a much larger role, I think, in setting the parameters of our response. I’m hopeful that they’ll follow the example that’s been set thus far and adopt reasonable measures based on the best science and best advice we can get. Because people’s lives and livelihoods are at stake.”

Roth says, “Our local legislators know what we need. They can identify the situations that are key to local communities. They’re not looking at the whole state they’re looking at their local areas and discussing that with the administration, the Governor – what we need and how we need to work through COVID. We have a better handle on what’s going on than the state does.”

But O’Neil says the Governor should remain involved. “I am concerned if our Governor doesn’t have those powers we may not have the flexibility to respond to this in as prompt and effective way we can. Far more important to me is the result, than the framework that gets us there. I don’t care much about who gets to make the rules, as long as the rules that are made are reasonable, timely, and get the job done.”

When asked about sewage problems in Traverse City this year, with multiple instances of sewage overflowing into Grand Traverse Bay, Dan O’Neil says Lansing can help. “When it comes to infrastructure I think the State has a role to play in terms of ensuring communities like ours have resources available to make appropriate infrastructure investments.” He added, “The fix is likely to be expensive, and I think the State has a role to play in assisting communities to make those sorts of investments because it benefits us all.” Roth agrees. “A lot of it has to do with high water, we know that. But maybe working with them to make sure they have the right equipment. Making sure they’re really set up and ready to go so it doesn’t happen again. We can’t have sewage from Traverse City going into our bay that’s just unacceptable.”

This is an unusual State House District, it represents just one county: Grand Traverse. But regardless of who wins on Election Day, both candidates would be brand new to Lansing.

Dan O’Neil says, “What I want folks in Grand Traverse County to know about our campaign and who I am, is that I think understand this place, I understand who we are, I understand who we hope to be, and I’ll be working on the issues that we all agree need to be addressed.”

John Roth says, “I’m just looking forward to representing this county, we deserve it. We deserve good representation. We haven’t necessarily had that over the last few years. I’m very much looking forward to doing that and being that representative that can be counted on and reached out to.

Learn more about both candidates on their websites:

Dan O’Neil

John Roth