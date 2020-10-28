Federal Grant Helps Presque District Library Digitize Historical Museum Collection

The Presque Isle District Library is working on a project to preserve local history.

The library is working with the historical museum to digitize their collection. They received a $15,000 federal grant to make the project happen.

The library says once completed, this will make the 150-year archive available to anyone in the world for free.

They’re excited to help preserve history.

“We’re just so grateful,” said program director Anne Belanger. “We’re grateful for this grant opportunity, we’re grateful for this wonderful support we have from the Library of Michigan. We’re just excited and hope it’s something our future generations will truly appreciate.”

Belanger says they are so thankful to all the various community, state and federal partners that have made this project possible.

They hope to have the project completed by next year.