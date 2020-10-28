Father Turned Entrepreneur & Author Raises Awareness about Concussions in Girls’ Lacrosse

Having a student-athlete can be exciting and also a little nerve wrecking at times. One dad from New Jersey knows this all too well since he has four daughters, all playing contact sports.

Lacrosse in particular is one sport that doesn’t require girls to wear helmets, and that’s why Rob Stolker did his research, created a special helmet and wrote a book on what he wants other parents to know.

He’s the author behind, It’s a No-Brainer, an Entrepreneur’s Battle to Reduce Concussions in Girls Lacrosse. In the book, Stolker outlines how female athletes who sustain concussions are more likely to have more severe and longer-lasting symptoms than male athletes. He’s interviewed student-athletes, coaches, and even doctors and documents those accounts in his book.

For a link to It’s a No-Brainer, an Entrepreneur’s Battle to Reduce Concussions in Girls Lacrosse, click here.