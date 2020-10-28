Detroit Lions hosts Annual Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes through November 11

It’s been a long-running tradition that the Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving Day. This year marks their 81st game for the national holiday, and they are giving one child the opportunity to be a VIP.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Lions have paired up for their annual Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes. Michigan kids ages 10 – 18 can enter for a chance to deliver the commemorative game ball virtually. This sweepstake aims to highlight children’s health and asks families to share how they get active for 60 minutes on Thanksgiving.

Entries can be submitted from now through November 11.

For more information about the Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes, click here.