Cooking With Chef Hermann: Autumn Carbonara with Crab, Lemon and Capers

Autumn Carbonara with Crab, Lemon and Capers

Ingredients:

12 oz. thick spaghetti, cooked (reserve 1 C pasta water)

½ C olive oil plus more for drizzling

2 TB garlic

½ tsp black pepper

¼ C rinsed capers

6 large egg yolks, beaten

3 oz. Romano cheese

¼ C chives thin sliced

8 oz. crab meat, picked over to remove shell

1-2TB lemon juice

1 to 2C pasta water warm

Directions:

Heat oil and cook garlic until tender. Add capers and black pepper. Add pasta water and bring to boil. Add the pasta and more water as needed.

Stirring the pasta, add the yolks in a steady stream, then add the cheese and chives. Stir in the crab, lemon juice and adjust salt/pepper to taste.

Top with a drizzle of olive oil and cheese.