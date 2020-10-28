Brief I-75 Freeway Closure Scheduled in Roscommon County

Michigan State Police will be shutting down part of I-75 early Thursday morning so a power company can run a line across the highway.

I-75 will be shut down near M-55 just east of Houghton Lake to run a line across both north and southbound I-75 at Robinson Lake Road in Roscommon County.

Traffic will be re-routed around the area.

It shouldn’t affect commuters too much as it scheduled to start at 3 a.m. Thursday and should be wrapped up by 4 a.m.