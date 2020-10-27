Trick-or-Treating Recommendations From Michigan’s Health Department

In addition to wearing a mask and social distancing, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has some recommendations if you are trick-or-treating.

They suggest trick-or-treating with people you live with to minimize exposure.

Only go to homes that have coronavirus safety measures in place.

Remember, a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

But do not wear a costume mask over your cloth mask because it could cause difficulty breathing.

If you are a homeowner who doesn’t plan on shutting off your lights here are recommendations for passing out candy.

Use tape to mark six-foot lines leading up to your door.

Put a table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to stop direct contact.

And consider passing out candy in an open space where social distancing is possible rather than the front door.