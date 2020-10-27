Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Awards Mini-Grants

Their motto is “Service Above Self.” The Traverse City Sunrise Rotary is helping to advance that mission with $10,000 in mini-grants to local groups. The Sunrise Rotary Foundation is helping with community service efforts in Grand Traverse, Antrim, and Leelanau counties with this year’s round of grant funding.

This year, places like Central High School (microscope software), Eastern Elementary (music classroom supplies), Silver Lake Elementary (literacy programs), and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center (cultural books and games) are all receiving mini-grants, ranging from $100 to $1,000 each.

Valerie Kirn-Duensing with the Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club says, “We are looking for arts and culture, health, education, programs that benefit youth. And we have a 10 member board on our foundation.” She adds, “We received 17 grant applications and were able to award full funding to 12 of those 17 applicants.”

Sunrise Rotary has given $92,000 in grants over the past 14 years.

