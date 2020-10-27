Three Arrested for Fake Prescriptions, Leading Police on Chase in Alpena Co.

Police in Alpena County say suspects crashed their car after leading them on a dangerous chase.

Monday evening, police were called to Le Fave Pharmacy for someone trying to pass a fake prescription.

When they got there a car took off.

During the chase, police say the suspect drove in the wrong lane, hopped curbs and almost hit pedestrians.

They eventually lost control, hit some trees and stopped.

Two men then got out and ran.

They were found and arrested.

A third suspect was also found and arrested.

All three are from the Detroit area.