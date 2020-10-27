The Watershed Center Finishes Water Diversion Project for Kids Creek

At least one area of Traverse City will get relief from frequent flooding with the completion of a water diversion project.

The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay finished work on their 14th Street storm drain.

The three year project diverts excess storm water from flooding kid’s creek by moving rainwater through a bioswale, or channel, into a wetland area, before flowing into Kids Creek.

The Watershed Center says that a significant area around 14th Street will be drained into the wetland, and estimates it will prevent 170 million gallons of storm water from entering Kids Creek per year.

“It’s a lot of impervious surface, and there’s a lot of water that comes down that drain. So, we estimated about 90% of that we’re capturing, which is a pretty good thing. And really what it’s gonna do is it’s going to stop these pulses of storm water that reach kids creek during heavy rain events,” said Sarah U’Ren, Program Director.

The Watershed Center will continue to work on Kids Creek, including replacing the Traverse City Meijer parking lot.