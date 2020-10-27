Suttons Bay Winery Encourages People to “Vote with Us”

MAWBY Sparkling Wines in Suttons Bay is giving us some inspiration to get out and vote, while responsibly enjoying a few glasses of wine. From now through the November 4 election, they will be donating two dollars from every bottle sold of ‘Vote with Us‘ to the League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization, dedicated to making democracy work through voter education, issue advocacy, and citizen participation.

The co-owner of MAWBY, Mike Laing saw this as an opportunity to give back, and encourage voter turnout. “At MAWBY we believe that every voice counts, and at this moment we want to do our part in encouraging people to get out and vote.”

