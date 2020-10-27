Springville Twp to Vote Again on Mesick Rescue Squad, This Time for 2020

In one week, voters in Springville Township will be voting on a millage proposal similar to the one they already passed in august.

“Our thoughts were that the millage that passed in 2018 was for 2019 and 2020,” says Springville Township Clerk Jessica Boonstra.

In August, voters in Springville township passed a three-mill tax to fund the Mesick Rescue Squad for 2021 to 2024. However, the proposal didn’t include funding for the 2020 fiscal year.

“It was definitely an oversight because everyone just believed that it was taken care of and then the new proposal was put on the ballot and it was for next years and not for the 2020 so we didn’t realize that this year was not covered,” says Boonstra.

Now, the township is having to retrace its steps to in order to pay the rescue squad.

Boonstra says, “They would not get paid. There would not be any amount of the taxes taken out for the rescue squad.”

The Mesick Rescue Squad was created in 1968 and responds to hundreds of calls each year.

Squad Captain Allen Sherburne says, “We get things rolling and if you don’t need the ALS then we transport without it, but if it’s chest pain or trauma, we’ve had enough of that this summer.”

As of now, they’ve been able to service the community through the millage.

However, if the millage doesn’t pass in November for this year, Sherburne says they would lose a third of their budget:

“With doing some real, pretty serious cut back in our budget and taking some money from our set aside funds, which i have for replacing vehicles and stuff.”

Sherburne says the worst-case scenario would be to charge people for the service.

“Not if I don’t absolutely have to. The contract that I have with the contracts state that I don’t bill you for anything that your insurance doesn’t cover.”

If you have any questions about the ballot proposal in November, contact Boonstra at 231-885-1392.