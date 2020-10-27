Recreational Authority Board Hopes to Renew Operating Millage on November Ballot

On the ballot next week for voters in Traverse City and Garfield Township is a measure that could expand recreational opportunities in the area.

It’s a millage request from the Recreational Authority Board of Traverse City.

They want voters to renew its operating millage for another 20 years and want to increase it to a .3 mill rate.

They also want to acquire 80 acres of forest near Hickory Hills and preserve it as Hickory Forest.

The recreation authority says this property is just what locals have been looking for years.

“They spoke loud and clear in 2004. In all the public visioning the rec authority has done since then, the marching orders have remained consistent. Take good care of the parks, and if there’s an opportunity to expand outdoor recreational spaces in our community, give us the option,” said Matt Cowall, Executive Director of Rec Authority.

The land would expand the public natural area at Hickory Hills and Hickory Meadows for land preservation and some recreational use.