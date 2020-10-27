President Trump Campaigns in Lansing a Week from Election Day

The campaigning ends in a week with Election Day so candidates are fitting as much as they can in the final seven days.

That included a visit from President Donald Trump in Michigan Tuesday.

This visit was at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Tt seems the airport hangar rally is the preferred style for President Trump this cycle.

It makes sense, he had three stops planned Tuesday and this allows him to land Air Force One feet away from the podium to give his speech and then hop right back on for the next stop.

“Now I have to say I’m working my ass off here,” said Trump.

The Lansing rally was cold and rainy but didn’t dampen the thousands of people on hand as the president continues his final push with a week to go.

The hour long speech had him hammering what he calls his successes the last four years and stoking fear of what four years of Joe Biden would look like.

Not missing a chance to play up to the Michigan crowd and the manufacturing and automotive work.

“It’s probably the number one reason I’m standing here because of trade,” said Trump, “And have we turn that around?”

He did take shots at Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as has been his strategy the past few months.

“I mean, your governor is a disaster,” said Trump, “They gotta open up the state.”

His brash attitude and turn off for many but others find endearing.

“I don’t sound like a politician because I am not a politician,” said Trump, “I never wanted to be a politician.”

With seven days to go, the campaigning in Michigan is not lost on either side. Tomorrow Vice President Mike Pence is in Flint. Thursday, Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, will be in Birmingham while Jill Biden is in Lansing and Westland campaigning for her husband. Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to be in the state on Saturday while we still expect another visit from President Trump before next Tuesday.